Ex-Liverpool star on Reds’ ‘need’ for a player like Philippe Coutinho to ‘unlock’ packed defences

According to Sky Sports News via Transfer Centre, former Liverpool ace and current Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson believes that former Reds superstar Philippe Coutinho is exactly the ‘sort of player’ that the team ‘need’.

Thompson, who spent most of his career with Liverpool, believes that the Brazilian playmaker is the type of player that will help Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘unlock packed defences’.

Like most top teams, Liverpool have looked less threatening going forward when coming up against some so-called ‘packed defences.

Liverpool’s defeats to Watford and even the recent loss to Atletico Madrid are perfect examples of the Reds’ struggles to break down some defences.

Here’s what Thompson had to say on Coutinho:

Coutinho left Merseyside after a five-year spell with the Reds in January 2018, as per BBC Sport, Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to £142m for the attacker.

The Brazilian’s marquee move to Catalonia hasn’t gone to plan, after some struggles with the Blaugrana, the ace is currently loaned out to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Someone like Coutinho would certainly give the Reds an added spark in the final third and also the X-factor needed to get the ball into the back of the net against sturdy defences.

Coutinho proved on many occasions during his time with the Reds that he was capable of scoring crucial goals during difficult moments.

With a return for the 27-year-old not in the picture right now, what kind of attacking midfielder should the Anfield outfit look to sign?