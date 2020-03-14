Fiorentina duo of German Pezzella and Patrick Cutrone test positive for coronavirus

Fiorentina have confirmed that two of their players German Pezzella and Patrick Cutrone have tested positive for coronavirus.

This pandemic has hogged the limelight in 2020 with several people having already lost their lives. Italy has been hit by coronavirus perhaps more than any other European nation and due to this, Serie A matches have been postponed. Juventus’ Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini have already been tested positive so was Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic yesterday.

SEE MORE: Sampdoria announce four more players test positive for Coronavirus

La Viola have confirmed today that both Pezzella and Cutrone along with their physiotherapist have contracted coronavirus as well. A statement on the club’s official website claimed: “ACF Fiorentina announces that after Dusan Vlahovic tested positive for COVID-19, footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All three resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence.”

Quite a few footballing names in other countries have contracted COVID-19 as well including Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Several football leagues have already been suspended and there’s a good chance of Euro 2020 being postponed as well.

Our best wishes go out to Cutrone, Pezzella and all the other thousands of people who have been affected and we hope they all recover at the earliest.