Man Utd have been linked with axing five players from their first-team this summer in a shake up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Depending on how the situation unfolds this season with the coronavirus outbreak causing the Premier League to suspend all fixtures until next month, the Red Devils will remain in the hunt for trophies and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Things have started to click into place for Solskjaer, who was boosted by the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January, and so he is seemingly back on the right track at a crucial time after what has been an indifferent campaign.

According to the Mirror though, they believe that there could be key changes this summer and in a bid to perhaps clear the decks a little to free up funds and space in the squad, five players have been tipped to be part of a clear out.

David De Gea, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo make the cut, and with the latter two currently out on loan, it’s easy to see why they would be among the first out of the door this summer on permanent deals.

Given Lingard’s struggles to make any sort of impact this season, there is an argument in favour of him being moved on too despite coming through the ranks at United. The report goes on to note that the Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho this summer, which would push him further down the pecking order if any of them were to join.

However, although De Gea hasn’t been at his best this season and Pogba has missed the majority of the year due to injury, they remain two quality, experienced options who could walk into a number of teams around Europe.

It’s noted that Dean Henderson is set to return to Man Utd this summer after impressing on loan at Sheffield United over the past two seasons, and so that could make the decision to green light an exit for De Gea easier.

Nevertheless, United surely want to add more world-class talent to the squad and build around these type of figures rather than move them on.

Time will tell who leaves and who stays, but with Solskjaer’s strategy and direction leading to results on the pitch, it could be the right move from the hierarchy to continue to back his decisions in the transfer market if he agrees with the ones touted above.