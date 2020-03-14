Good news for Barcelona: Key figure moving closer to signing renewal

Barcelona could reportedly be edging ever closer to securing the long-term future of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen amid ongoing talk over a contract renewal.

The 27-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe, and having now made well over 200 appearances for the Catalan giants and been a fundamental presence in their recent success, his important to the side in undeniable.

In 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the German international has conceded just 34 goals and kept 11 clean sheets, while he has produced countless crucial saves that have been decisive for his side.

His current contract runs until 2022, but speculation has been rife over his situation and long-term future at the Nou Camp in recent weeks. However, as per Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that after another meeting with his agent, they are moving towards an agreement on a renewal.

Further, it’s noted that they want to sign sooner rather than later as a compromise may have been reached on his salary increase, but it’s yet to be determined if he will commit for the next four or five seasons.

With flaws in the squad elsewhere, namely in attack given Luis Suarez turns 34 next year and Ousmane Dembele continues to struggle with injuries to leave Barca short in that department, tying up a new deal for Ter Stegen will surely allow them to avoid a crucial headache over the No.1 goalkeeper spot.

Time will tell if the two parties reach an agreement and it is made official any time soon, but based on the report above, it certainly sounds positive as Ter Stegen could remain the first choice between the posts for the reigning La Liga champions for many more years to come.