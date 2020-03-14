Shaka Hislop is of the opinion that Adrian doesn’t have the mentality to play for Liverpool.

The Spaniard had a forgettable night at Anfield against Atletico Madrid as his mistake eventually resulted in Marcos Llorente scoring the first of his team’s three goals in extra time.

Hislop says that he wound’t be surprised if Liverpool sell Adrian in the summer and feels he lacks the mentality to play for them. As quoted by Express, the former goalkeeper told ESPN FC: “After the last couple of weeks I can understand if Liverpool are looking elsewhere. To start the season I thought Adrian showed himself as more than enough as a capable replacement for Alisson.

“But I think what we have seen over the last couple of weeks there are a couple of things. It takes a certain mentality to be a number two, which I am not sure that Adrian is right now, just coming in and playing every so often. I am also less convinced that he has the ability to play at that level, that expected level for Liverpool on a consistent basis. Everything about a goalkeeper is there [in their head] at this stage of your career. No question.

“For West Ham he was simply outstanding, I just feel that it is not coming together at Liverpool. He’s not a number two or he doesn’t have the mentality to play at that level.”

Adrian produced some really good performances at the start of the season when Alisson was sidelined due to a calf injury. This included helping Liverpool to victory at the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul by making a decisive save in the penalty shootout. However, his recent performances against Chelsea and Atletico haven’t been too good.

With the next few matches postponed due to coronavirus fears, Liverpool would be hoping to see Alisson before football resumes.