After a season where he’s not been at his best, question marks continue over the form of Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea.

The Spaniard has made a few high profile errors, the most recent of which saw Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin charge down an attempted clearance to score into an empty net.

It prompted pundit, Shaka Hislop, to suggest it’s about time to give Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Sheffield United, a shot.

“The thing for me is, I’m happy to have Henderson between the sticks for Manchester United,” Hislop said to ESPN FC, cited by Daily Express.

“I think he’s shown more than enough that he is ready to inherit a big pair of gloves left by David de Gea, who’s simply been outstanding but has not been himself for the last couple of years. […] I think Henderson is ready.”

The biggest question mark over doing what Hislop suggests is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would then face the possibility of having a custodian earning around £350,000 per week, per Daily Express, sat on the bench.

From a financial perspective, that’s hardly likely to satisfy the money men, and even if the Red Devils were to perhaps offer up the Spaniard for sale, many of the big teams in both Spain and England are well covered in that area.

The postponement of the Premier League certainly gives Solskjaer some valuable thinking time, and should De Gea make any more mistakes upon the resumption of the league, it might follow that any potential decision is an easier one to make.