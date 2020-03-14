Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas has urged football chiefs to scrap cup competitions in order to finish the Premier League season, according to the Mirror.

This comes shortly after the Premier League decided to suspend league football up until 3rd April due to the health implications of the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, with the epidemic showing no signs of coming to a halt any time soon, the Premier League’s 3rd April deadline seems to be fairly optimistic.

Meanwhile, the Mirror report that UEFA will hold a video conference meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to scrap Euro 2020 which is scheduled to take place in June of this year.

Jenas told the Football Daily Podcast as cited by the Mirror that “We have to think smaller right now.”

“Get rid of this season’s cup competitions and finish the league when we can, even if it means moving the Euros to 2021.”

“I do think the domestic leagues are the most important. It’s impossible to please everybody, and only 50% of the Premier League clubs would be happy if the league was to finish right now.”

“Liverpool would miss out on the title and Sheffield United and Wolves would not be able to qualify for the Champions League.”

“Promotion from the Championship and relegation from the Premier League is huge financially, so that is why I say the cup competitions might have to take the hit.”

At the moment with the outbreak still at large, Jenas’ suggestion is a viable option for the Premier League if they are to finish the 2019/20 season in the coming months keeping all clubs and their officials happy.

Scrapping cup competitions would leave more time for league games and could be the answer for the Premier League if they are to successfully finish this season’s campaign.