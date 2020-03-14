Juventus have reportedly identified Houssem Aouar as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United midfielder has been linked to the Bianconeri for a while now with a report from Don Balon claiming that they were willing to offer €60 million and Aaron Ramsey in exchange for him.

SEE MORE: Juventus set to sign €75m-rated striker in the summer

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Pogba could stay at Old Trafford next season. As quoted by the Mirror, the Red Devils boss said: “Paul’s our player. He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here (next season), yeah.”

Calciomercato claim that even though Pogba remains Juventus’ top target, they will make a move for Aouar if they are unable to sign the 26-year-old. Currently valued at €55 million according to Transfermarkt, the 21-year-old has featured in 37 matches for Lyon this season so far, netting nine goals while providing seven assists.

Given his current form, there’s a very good chance of bigger clubs signing him in the summer. Aouar would be a solid addition to Juventus’ squad if they manage to sign him and there’s a good chance of him receiving ample first-team opportunities.