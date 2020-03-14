Juventus could reportedly sign Mauro Icardi in the summer.

After a disappointing last season with Inter Milan, the Argentine striker joined PSG on loan last summer and has done pretty well for them so far. In 31 matches across all competitions in 2019/20, Icardi who is valued at €75 million according to Transfermarkt, has netted 20 goals for the Parisians.

The 27-year-old has been linked to Juventus with Calciomercato claiming that the Serie A giants were interested in signing him. A recent report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport (as cited by Goal.com) claims that Icardi will join Juventus in the summer.

The Bianconeri have a pretty solid attack that comprises of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. Gonzalo Higuain’s contract expires in the summer and he’s yet to sign a new one. Provided he leaves, there’s a good chance Juventus could try to sign Icardi and his addition would bolster their attack.

The Argentine international has done pretty well for PSG this season so far and there’s a very good chance that the Parisians could sign him on a permanent basis. Hence, it won’t be very easy for Juventus to sign him.