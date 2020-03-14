Man Utd loanee Marcos Rojo is reportedly of interest to Roma this summer with his loan deal at Estudiantes set to come to an end.

The 29-year-old has gradually seen his role at Old Trafford reduced as after making 41 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, he managed just 18 in the two seasons that followed combined.

SEE MORE: Why Premier League clubs fear season won’t be completed amid coronavirus outbreak

Injuries played their part, but so did competition for places with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof establishing themselves in the heart of the backline, while Luke Shaw has made the left-back position his own again as youngster Brandon Williams has made a breakthrough this season too.

In turn, it was unsurprising to see Rojo shipped out on loan in January until the end of the season, as per BBC Sport, and now reports in Italy suggest that he could be set for another exit in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine defender could become an option for Roma to strengthen their defence next season, although it’s added that it may only be likely in the event Chris Smalling isn’t signed on a permanent basis from the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old has been impressive for the Giallorossi this season, establishing himself as a key figure in the side and he has rediscovered his best form.

With that in mind, it would seem likely that Roma would try to sign him outright when his loan deal expires, but much will depend on whether or not Man Utd are willing to sell and if the two clubs can reach an agreement as well as Smalling’s desire.

If a move isn’t possible for the England international, Roma may not look too far away to find an alternative solution with Rojo on their radar, but it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds this summer.