Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

The 22-year-old has established himself as among the finest talents in Serie A thanks to his performances for La Viola which also saw him become a regular for the Italian national team.

Chiesa has played 17 matches for the Azzurri, scoring his only goal in his team’s final Euro qualifier against Armenia back in November.

According to French outlet Le10 sport, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing the Fiorentina star and sent scouts to observe him. This report also claims that Juventus, Inter Milan and PSG are interested in Chiesa as well.

Currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt, the Italian international has scored seven goals while providing five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season so far. It doesn’t seem too long before Chiesa takes the next step in his career and joins a bigger club.

However, it doesn’t seem too likely that Man United would make a move for him as they already have the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood who’s had an impressive season so far.