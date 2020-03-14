Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss international has had an impressive season with Borussia Monchengladbach this season so far, scoring twice against Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt while providing as many assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

According to Daily Mail (via Sky Germany), Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Zakaria with Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund being the other clubs interested in signing him.

Currently valued at €45 million according to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old has made 96 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach since joining them from Young Boys, scoring eight goals while providing six assists.

Given his performances this season, there’s a very good chance of other top teams in Europe trying to sign him in the summer. Zakaria could be a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad, especially if Nemanja Matic leaves the club. The Swiss international could provide some stiff competition to Scott McTominay for a place in the starting XI.