Manchester United are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

The 55-year-old became the Bundesliga side’s manager following the sacking of Niko Kovac and has done a pretty good job so far with the team winning 18 out of their 21 matches so far.

SEE MORE: Five-man Man Utd exodus touted: Superstar duo, loanee misfits make the li

According to German magazine Bild (as cited by Goal.com), Man United are interested in Flick whose contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season.

The former Hoffenheim boss has done a fairly good job with the Bavarians so far and it will not be surprising if the club would want to see him extend his stay there.

Man United have been doing very well under Solskjaer in the past month-and-a-half, going unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions. They have a good chance of reaching the top four and winning the Europa League that is, if the tournaments resume.

Either way, it seems very unlikely that United would sack Solskjaer given the team’s recent form.