‘One player doesn’t change a team’ – Bruno Fernandes on Man United’s form since he signed

Manchester United’s new star signing Bruno Fernandes has said that despite popular opinion, the club’s recent run of results is not solely because of him, according to reports in Goal.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and has admitted that the move to the Manchester outfit was ‘easy’.

The Red Devils were on an 11 game unbeaten run in all competitions before the Premier League and UEFA decided to suspend football in England and Europe respectively on account of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Portuguese midfielder has quickly adapted to life in England, slotting straight into the Manchester United starting eleven and has chipped in with goals and assists in his first few months in English football.

Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by Goal, Fernandes said:

“The decision was easy because when I had the chance to come, I didn’t think twice.”

“I talked with Sporting, who had already had some discussions with Man United about my transfer and when they talk with me, I told them my first choice was Man United and it’s what I need for my career.”

“I see the same team from one month ago. I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.”

“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.”

“The team needs the right focus, the right decisions at the time and I think also if Bruno doesn’t come, Man United would win the same because one player doesn’t change a team.”

“A team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side. When I arrived, I saw the team pushing for the same side and to win games, get better and I’m another player to help.”

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has added further quality to the Manchester United midfield in the absence of Paul Pogba with the Portuguese midfielder performing above all expectations following his move to Old Trafford.

The club and player are surely looking to finish the season strongly after football resumes across Europe following the Coronavirus epidemic.