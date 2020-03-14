Manchester United to train as normal despite Coronavirus fears

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United will continue to train as normal whilst the Premier League is suspended due to the Coronavirus.

The Mirror report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United’s players plan to follow their daily training schedule at the club’s AON Training Complex.

The top-flight is currently suspended until April 4 at least due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The league intended to continue with this weekend’s games before Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi’s positive tests for Covid-19 forced the top-flight into action.

It’s certainly the right decision for games to be suspended at this moment in time, even if fixtures were to be played behind closed doors, there’s still a considerable amount of people involved within the game.

United’s rivals Liverpool announced yesterday that they would voluntarily be suspending first-team activity at the club’s training ground on a temporary basis.

The Red Devils beat LASK 5-0 behind-closed-doors in the Europa League on Thursday night, Solskjaer’s men were scheduled to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham this weekend.

The Mirror add that the Manchester outfit are yet to decide on whether or not they will arrange private games at the club’s training ground, in order to keep the team sharp during the suspension period.

It’s also reported that Premier League club are set to hold a meeting next Thursday to discuss plans for the season going forward.