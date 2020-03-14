Manchester United to trigger option to extend Paul Pogba’s contract

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Manchester United informed Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola of their intention to trigger an option to extend the midfielder’s contract with the Red Devils.

Schira claims that the Manchester outfit are ready to trigger the one-year option to extend the World Cup winner’s contract from 2021 to 2022.

Schira hints that this is no means an indicator that the Frenchman will stay at Old Trafford, with the journalist claiming that the midfielder ‘dreams’ of a return to Juventus.

Last week #ManchesterUnited have called Mino #Raiola to announce the will to renew Paul #Pogba’s contract using the option to extend the contract from 2021 until 2022. In summer Pogba could however leave: Paul dreams to come back to #Juventus. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 14, 2020

The Athletic also reported of such a contract option in December, this seems like a smart business move by the Red Devils.

Should they wish to give into Pogba’s apparent desire to leave this summer, they will be able to command a respectable fee as the ace will have two years left on his contract – rather than one.