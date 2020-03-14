Michael Owen thinks these Arsenal talents could ‘be like’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to the Mirror, Michael Owen told Premier League Productions that Arsenal talents Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah could ‘be like’ talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The top-flight legend believes that Arsenal’s two promising forwards could develop into ‘proper’ players in the future, making the Gunners’ task of replacing Aubameyang when the time comes much easier.

At 30 years old, Aubameyang is yet to show any signs of slowing down, but it would be wise of the north London outfit to start thinking about the long-term future of their frontline.

The Mirror report that the Arsenal captain’s contract expires at the end of next season, the likes of Martinelli and Nketiah could be tasked with leading the line if the African superstar doesn’t agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Here’s what Owen had to say on Arsenal’s promising attackers:

“I think Arsenal have got a nice little thing going under Mikel Arteta,”

“They’ve got a nice blend as well. They’re bringing a few young players through, Nketiah, Martinelli scoring goals as well.”

“You never know, one of those two lads up front could turn into proper players and be like him [Aubameyang], scoring 20-plus goals a season and they’re worth their weight in gold.”

“If you can unearth one of those from your academy, it’s a massive bonus.”

20-year-old Nketiah has bagged three goals for Arsenal since returning from Leeds on loan in January.

18-year-old Martinelli has become a star this season with some phenomenal performances, registering 10 goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arsenal certainly have two of the most highly-rated forwards in the league. Fans will be hoping that Mikel Arteta can hone this promising talents in the coming years.