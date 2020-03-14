It doesn’t take too much to make Neil Lennon angry these days, and the Celtic manager was none too pleased with an agent of one of his players.

Kristoffer Ajer has been a regular in the Celtic side but his agent, Tore Pedersen, has been stirring the pot it would seem.

In an interview with Sporten in Norway, cited by Daily Record, Pedersen noted; “He [Ajer] will not extend his contract with Celtic and will leave this summer.”

That appears to have come as news to Lennon who has no plans to sell a player who has made 49 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

“I think the agent has shot himself in the foot there,” Lennon said, per Daily Record. “We have Kris tied down to a long-term contract so we’ll decide and not anyone else.

“There hasn’t been any interest in him that I’m aware of.”

Prior to the postponement of the Scottish Premier League, Celtic were sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Thirteen points clear of nearest challengers Rangers, and an incredible 34 ahead of third placed Motherwell, Celtic being expected to wrap up the title isn’t an unfair assumption.

Favourites in the Scottish Cup – they’d reached the semi-finals before postponement – Celtic were also winners of the Scottish League Cup in December.

Why would you want to leave a team playing that well and on the verge of more huge success.