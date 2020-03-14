Once one of the members of their basketball team tested positive for the coronavirus, Real Madrid made the decision to quarantine all of their football and basketball stars, per ESPN.

Being stuck indoors for at least two weeks was always going to result in interesting ways to pass the time, and to that end, Thibaut Courtois is dipping his toe in the water in the form of an esports tournament.

Having recently got injured, the Belgian wouldn’t have been in the Los Blancos squad for their match this weekend against Eibar in any event.

However, this Sunday evening, he will be competing in the ‘Not the AUS GP’ event being publicised by Veloce Esports.

The event is being streamed on YouTube.com and Twitch.TV and is sure to be of interest to those who might otherwise have been watching the football match were it played.

With the official Instagram account related to the tournament noting that Courtois is a ‘huge Esports & Motorsport fan,’ it will be fascinating to see how well he does.