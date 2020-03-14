Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale unveils plan to open bar, restaurant and mini-golf venue in Cardiff

According to Wales Online, Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale is set to open a second venue in Cardiff city centre.

Bale is a partner for a new bar, restaurant and mini-golf venue, it will be called Par 59. The name is a reference to the difficulty of pulling off a sub-60 round in golf. A sport that Bale has expressed much love for.

Wales Online add that the new spot is set to open in the summer, with Bale prepared to push through with the plans despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bale hit the headlines earlier this season by brandishing a banner with his Welsh teammates that jokes about his love for golf after suggestions that he prioritises the calculated sport over his day job.

The flag read: “Wales, Golf, Madrid… In that order”.

The winger also reiterated his hopes to make more moves in this business:

“I’m not going to be playing football forever so we are interested in doing these kind of things, especially in Wales as we want to give back to the city I was born in and we want to grow Cardiff as much as we can,”

It’s great to see that Bale is working to improve Cardiff’s city centre, the superstar is using Par 59 – as well as his already established Elevens sports bar to boost the area he grew up in.

It’s also nice to see that a top player is working on off-the-pitch ventures, this will give Bale something to dedicate his time and attention to after he retires from football.