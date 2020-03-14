Relief for Liverpool as report suggests they will be awarded the Premier League title

It was always going to take something completely extraordinary to deny Liverpool their first league title in so long this season, but the Coronavirus crisis almost delivered on that.

It’s still not completely clear what will happen with many competitions around the world, but it seems there were genuine fears that the Premier League season would be written off and that would leave Liverpool without their title.

That would’ve been extra cruel after they crashed out of the Champions League and FA Cup in recent weeks, while they also lost their unbeaten record so there was a danger that their incredible season could be lost.

This should come as a relief to the fans, after a report from The Telegraph has indicated that they are still set to be awarded the title.

It’s still not clear if the season will be played out or what will happen with promotion or relegation next season, but they suggest there was a meeting between clubs about what to do with the league title.

They go on to say there was very little opposition to awarding to to Liverpool, so it sounds like they will finally get their hands on the trophy no matter what happens.