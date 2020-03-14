Menu

Southampton’s noughts and crosses challenge with Norwich falls flat

Norwich City FC Southampton FC
These are strange times indeed, and the lack of football has brought out the creative side in some social media teams.

On Saturday, should the Premier League fixtures have gone ahead as normal, Norwich City were due to host Southampton.

At precisely 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon, when the game was due to kick off, Southampton’s official Twitter account saw an opportunity.

Addressing the official Norwich City account, they challenged their opponents to a game of noughts and crosses.

What was clearly some light-hearted banter designed to inject some humour into what is fast becoming an unprecedented situation, quickly fell flat on its face.

Just over half an hour later, their Norwich counterparts had still to respond, so a ‘time wasting’ tweet was sent, surely with the hope that Norwich would see it and react in kind.

Unfortunately for Southampton’s social media team, some fifty minutes after the original tweet, there was still no action from the Canaries, forcing a half-time tweet suggesting that ‘only one team making any effort to play here.’

You have to admire the ingenuity.