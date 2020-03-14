Spurs boss Jose Mourinho remains interested in signing La Liga midfielder

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho remains interested in Valencia’s Kondogbia with the Portuguese boss looking to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window.

As per Sky Sports, the London club’s chief scout Steve Hitchen is said to be a longstanding admirer of Kondogbia and has watched the midfielder in action for Valencia in La Liga.

Hitchen reportedly rates Kondogbia highly and has continued to monitor his progress this season.

Due to the ramifications of the Coronavirus epidemic, all scouting activities have been restrained at this moment in time.

La Liga has been suspended for the next two rounds of matches as well, just like the Premier League and Europe’s other top leagues in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

This means that clubs will have to make do with their previous scouting reports and with Mourinho reportedly keen to add to his midfield, in particular, a defensive midfielder, Kondogbia is high on the list of targets wanted by the Portuguese boss.

Kondogbia signed for Valencia for less than £20 million in 2018 after an impressive loan spell from Inter Milan according to the report in Sky Sports.

Spurs initially targeted the French-Central African as a potential replacement for former midfield maestro Mousa Dembele.

Sky Sports report that the 27-year-old has two years left on his contract with Valencia.