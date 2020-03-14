Amidst all of the uncertainty that the coronavirus outbreak has brought to the United Kingdom in a matter of a few days, there are still some stories to warm your heart.

Liverpool have done magnificently well on the pitch this season, and were runaway leaders of the Premier League before the season was stopped.

However, it’s a personal gesture from the players which has seen them earn even more respect.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks is an initiative on Merseyside that have been collecting food parcels before and after Liverpool and Everton games.

The organisation has helped some of the poorest in that community, but with so much uncertainty surrounding the next steps to take to combat the coronavirus, and with the possibility of no football matches for the foreseeable future, the issue of having no food available was a very realistic one.

To their delight, however, Jordan Henderson contacted local MP, Ian Byrne, to offer support.

Journalist, Henry Winter, detailed Mr. Byrne’s delight via his official Twitter account.

“Jordan told me that he’d seen our appeal and the players wanted to help,” the text read.

“Obviously there’s a lot of uncertainty and concern in our communities at the moment so any kind of offer like this is really important because it shows the kind of solidarity that we are clearly going to need.

“Without going into great detail, the players have committed to covering all of the shortfalls that we will incur as a result of not being able to hold our usual match day collections.

“This isn’t the first time that the Liverpool players have shown us this kind of support and, although what they’ve done on the pitch this season has been incredible, I’d argue that this kind of gesture is even more important, especially at a time like this.”