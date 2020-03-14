At one point in the Summer it actually looked like Paulo Dybala would be on his was out of Juventus, but of course he’s stayed and gone on to prove how good he can be.

It looked like he wouldn’t fit into the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo, but Sarri has found a system that features two strikers with a number 10 in behind, and that means Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala have all played regularly this season.

The Daily Star has reported on the latest with his situation, but it’s bad news for Man United who were heavily linked with his signature.

They suggest that United wanted him last Summer and were still interested, but the Argentine is now edging closer to a new contract to extend his stay in Turin.

It seems the main hold up with the deal just now is a situation with his image rights and he may also be looking for some extra money each week, but it sounds like something will be agreed.

Man United have been resurgent in recent weeks thanks to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes so things don’t look as bad, but it’s interesting to think where they could be this season if they had a true world class player like Dybala from the start.