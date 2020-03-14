Video: Zenit fans sing ‘we’re all going to die’ during game amid Coronavirus outbreak

Zenit St. Petersburg supporters were filmed chanting ‘we’re all going to die’ in Russian during today’s 7-1 win against FC Ural.

Journalists James Ellingworth and Bryan MacDonald both shared a video of the chant. The Russian Premier League is one of the few competitions across Europe that is still going ahead amid Coronavirus fears.

The English Premier League, as well as most of Europe’s top divisions are all suspended in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Is it wise for the Russian League to be continuing whilst the rest of the world is dealing with a global pandemic?

