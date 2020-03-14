Watford simulate suspended Premier League vs Leicester on Football Manager

Watford took to Twitter to share that they simulated their suspended Premier League clash with Leicester City using Football Manager.
The Premier League announced yesterday that the top-flight would be suspended until April 4 amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.
The Hornets uploaded a five-minute highlights package of their simulated game that ended as a 1-1 draw.
The virtual Nigel Pearson wouldn’t have been a happy man after Etienne Capoue was sent off early in the game for a reckless challenge on Dennis Praet.
Leicester made their one-man advantage count in the early stages of the second-half with winger Marc Albrighton drilling the ball into the back of the net after the Hertfordshire outfit failed to deal with a cross.
Roberto Pereyra bagged a late equaliser for Pearson’s side with a fantastic effort from outside the box.
The show must go on ?
Watford vs @LCFC brought to you by @FootballManager!
Come on you 'Orns…#WATLEI pic.twitter.com/VFDaWJKDhg
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 14, 2020
Football Manager are long-time partners of the club, perhaps this is the closest we’ll get to top-flight action for some time.