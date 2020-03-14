With top flight football in England being suspended for at least two weeks, and with no knowledge of what will happen as regards the completion of the 2019/20 season, clubs will likely turn their attention to potential transfer targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side appear to have turned the corner in terms of form, and with one or two summer additions, there’s reasons to believe that they could be in with a shout of Champions League football at the very least.

Goal.com note that the Red Devils are being linked with Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, and they’ve been given some encouragement by Clarets’ manager, Sean Dyche.

“There’s a reality when players come in, particularly when we’ve developed them as lower-league players for less money or the likes of Dwight McNeil,” Dyche told reporters, per Goal.com.

“At some point those players, not all of them, but some of them get to a point where the club will sell them.

“[…] It’s part of the reality of the club, we’re not giants in the Premier League. We can’t pay the wages that other clubs pay and some of the numbers that these players get are astronomical. They’re miles above what we can pay.

“[…] The business comes first, of course, but there’s also a bit of moral fibre there and we can’t stop a player from having that opportunity.”

At just 20 years of age, McNeil is a decent enough prospect and has five Premier League goals as well as 10 assists to his name in his 51 top-flight appearances.

More Stories / Latest News ‘We need another striker’ – Ex-Liverpool star on Reds’ summer transfer needs Brighton chief executive gives inside view on Premier League emergency Coronavirus meeting Video – Striker misses open goal from less than a yard out after incredible goal-line tackle

Though Goal.com note that Burnley are under no financial pressure to sell their star players, nor would they want to stand in their way if the player believes a move will be of benefit to his career.

Man United have always done well with having a mixture of youth and experience in their ranks, and if McNeil shows the ambition to play at the highest level, then Solskjaer may well decide to make a move.