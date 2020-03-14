‘We need another striker’ – Ex-Liverpool star on Reds’ summer transfer needs

According to Sky Sports News via Transfer Centre, former Liverpool star and current Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson believes that the Reds ‘need another striker’ in this summer’s transfer window.
The former defender played for the Merseyside outfit for 13 years and Thompson also believes that Jurgen Klopp needs more ‘back-up’ for Andrew Robertson.
Tireless midfielder James Milner has acted as the second-choice left-back for Liverpool over the last two years, the 34-year-old has done a fine job but perhaps the Reds need a backup that’s naturally-suited to the role
Here’s where Thompson thinks Liverpool need to strengthen:
“I still think we need another striker and maybe a little bit more back-up for Andrew Robertson. We’re not too bad at centre-back, and I would like to think we are well-blessed in midfield.”
“I don’t think the Philippe Coutinho one would ever come off again, to get him back, but it’s that sort of player that we actually need to unlock packed defences.”
Thompson’s assessments that the Reds are ‘not too bad’ at centre-back and that Klopp’s side are ‘well-blessed’ in midfield are pretty spot on.
The Anfield outfit dominated the Premier League before its suspension due to the Coronavirus outbreak, most of Liverpool’s starters are considered as some of the world’s best players in their respective positions.
It’s clear to see the kind of tight-knit atmosphere Klopp has created at Liverpool, signing more than a few players isn’t worth disrupting the team’s chemistry.
Considering Liverpool’s shortcomings in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid, it seems that the Reds would be able to become more fierce if they were to bolster their quality in depth at positions like left-back and striker.