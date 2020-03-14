‘We need another striker’ – Ex-Liverpool star on Reds’ summer transfer needs

According to Sky Sports News via Transfer Centre, former Liverpool star and current Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson believes that the Reds ‘need another striker’ in this summer’s transfer window.

The former defender played for the Merseyside outfit for 13 years and Thompson also believes that Jurgen Klopp needs more ‘back-up’ for Andrew Robertson.

Tireless midfielder James Milner has acted as the second-choice left-back for Liverpool over the last two years, the 34-year-old has done a fine job but perhaps the Reds need a backup that’s naturally-suited to the role

Here’s where Thompson thinks Liverpool need to strengthen:

“I still think we need another striker and maybe a little bit more back-up for Andrew Robertson. We’re not too bad at centre-back, and I would like to think we are well-blessed in midfield.”