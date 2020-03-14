World Health Organisation chief thanks Klopp, Liverpool for ‘powerful message’

Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant message to Liverpool fans regarding the coronavirus outbreak has been praised by the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

After the Premier League suspended all fixtures until next month as reported cases continue to increase in the UK and with high-profile positive tests for the likes of Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Klopp penned a letter to Liverpool fans.

SEE MORE: West Ham chief argues in favour of season being declared ‘null and void’ if it can’t be finished

As seen on the club’s official site, the Reds boss essentially reiterated his opinion and belief that the health of the public comes first above sport and urged them look after themselves and others in what is an increasingly difficult time for many.

His message was clearly appreciated by the WHO, with Ghebreyesus starting off his tweets with a specific thank you to Klopp and Liverpool for their ‘powerful message’ to the world.

Time will tell how the situation plays out and what decision is reached next month with the Premier League intending to resume fixtures from April 4 onwards, but for now the focus is on dealing with the virus and prioritising the health of the public.

That’s something Klopp feels strongly about, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed…