Andre Onana Chelsea transfer hopes given MAJOR boost after new development

Andre Onana Chelsea transfer talk is escalating again as it seems the Ajax goalkeeper is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

A report from Goal states the Cameroon international would be willing to make the move to Chelsea even if he is not immediately guaranteed the number one spot.

Onana is said to be prepared to fight Kepa Arrizabalaga for his place in Frank Lampard’s starting XI and is confident he would eventually win that battle.

Chelsea could certainly do with a ‘keeper of Onana’s quality, with Kepa not having the best season at Stamford Bridge this term.

The Spain international recently lost his place in Frank Lampard’s starting XI after some poor performances, and it does seem like Onana would be an upgrade in that position.

CFC fans will hope they can strengthen this summer, and previous reports have suggested they’re already in a strong position to win the race for Onana.

The fact that it’s now emerged he’s keen on joining the west London giants is certainly a boost to Lampard’s summer transfer plans.