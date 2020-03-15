According to the Express, journalist Duncan Castles admitted on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast that Wolves are prepared to ‘cash in’ on Raul Jimenez.

The Express claim that both Arsenal and United are interested in signing the striker, Castles claims that Wolves are ready to ‘cash in’ on the forward if they were to receive a ‘big offer’.

It’s hard to quantify what exactly a ‘big offer’ would be, but it’s fair to assume that the Midlands outfit would command more than the £30m fee, as per BBC Sport, that they parted with last year to sign Jimenez permanently.

Castles claims that Jimenez is ‘looking to move if the opportunity comes along’ this summer.

Here’s what Castles had to say on the Mexican star’s future:

“I think it’s going to be very interesting this summer because it’s at a stage where Raul Jimenez is looking to move if the opportunity comes along,”

“I think Wolves are at a stage where they’re ready to cash in if a big offer comes.”

“I know Manchester United are interested and have enquired about the player and he is one of a number of players on their shortlist for the position.”

“But you would wonder what would happen if he were to move to one of the real top teams in Europe because of the qualities he has and what we could see from that player.”

Jimenez, who will turn 29 in May, has been sensational since his move to the Premier League. The striker has bagged 26 goals and registered 13 assists in 67 top-flight appearances.

The all-around forward has continued his fine performances in his second season with the Wanderers, Jimenez has already matched his tally of 13 goals last term – with 9 games to spare.

It remains to bee seen whether the star will have the chance to bolster that tally given that the Premier League is currently suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.