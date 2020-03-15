Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing West Ham defender Issa Diop.

Currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has featured in 26 matches for the Hammers, netting three goals for them.

SEE MORE: “Has been outstanding for the last two years”- Arsenal advised to sign La Liga midfielder with £45m buyout clause

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Diop and are confident on signing him for a low amount if David Moyes’ side are relegated.

The 23-year-old has made 64 appearances across all competitions for West Ham since joining them from Toulouse, scoring five goals so far.

The Hammers are close to the relegation zone in the Premier League this season but Diop’s performances have been fairly good for them as of now.

Arsenal are in need of some defensive reinforcements if they are to challenge for silverware next season and the Frenchman could be a suitable addition to their side. Besides, if West Ham do get relegated, Diop himself might prefer to join another club and Arsenal could be a fine destination for him.