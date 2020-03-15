It’s always risky for a club to include any kind of buy out option when loaning a player out, because one good season means that value could soar enormously.

That seems to be the case for Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella who has been enjoying a fine campaign with Getafe, and according to Marca, they are set to exercise the option to sign him for €6m.

It’s a big blow for two reasons to Barca. Firstly he’s a fine young player and they could do with a long term answer for Jordi Alba at left back, so he could’ve been the perfect option.

Secondly, it could result in a significant financial loss almost immediately, as the report does suggest Getafe may sell him on next season for a sizeable profit. They say that Napoli are interested, and his new buy out clause with Getafe will be around €25m.

They also add that Getafe are well placed to qualify for the Champions League next season, so there’s still a chance he might stay there for at least one more season.

There’s no suggestions at this point that Barca will try to sign him back immediately, but it seems that whatever happens they will be regretting the €6m clause that was included in that loan agreement.