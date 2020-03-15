Barcelona face transfer dilemma, club set to choose between these two targets

According to reports in Spanish media outlet Sport, Barcelona are facing a dilemma in the next transfer window. They can either sign Lautaro Martinez seal a return for Neymar to the Nou Camp.

The report suggests that despite the Coronavirus halting play on the pitch, the work behind the scenes hasn’t stopped.

With this being Josep Maria Bartomeu’s final season as Barcelona’s president, Bartomeu is hoping to finish his reign at the top of the club in a strong manner.

Barcelona can either sign Inter Milan’s Martinez as a long-term replacement for talisman Luis Suarez or bring back bonafide world beater Neymar to Catalonia.

The report suggests that the Catalan outfit won’t compromise on finances in order to bring the best players to the club. They also intend on making one or two big signings.

With the big decision to be made in the coming weeks, Sport are confident that either one of the two players will definitely end up coming to Barcelona this summer transfer window.