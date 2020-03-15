Barcelona ready to claim La Liga title if suspension is confirmed

Football news has been pretty depressing in recent days, with concern for many players who have fallen ill while certain clubs show the worst of themselves when it comes to claiming trophies.

At this point it’s really not clear what will happen with various football competitions around the world, you have to think that there should be a uniform approach across various countries but most are still trying to come to terms with whats going on.

The most recent round of fixtures in Spain saw Real Madrid lose top spot after a defeat away to Real Betis, and it sounds like Barca are ready to claim the title.

According to a report from Sport, if La Liga is suspended to the point where it doesn’t finish, then Barca will claim the title because they were top of the league when the matches stopped.

It would be a tough one for Real Madrid to take, especially when you consider they won the Clasico to take top spot just a couple of weeks ago. Real would also hold the advantage if they were level on points, so that result against Betis could haunt them for years to come.