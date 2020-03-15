Bizarre reports suggest Christian Eriksen left “HOMELESS” due to Coronavirus outbreak

It always seems a bit disingenuous to suggest a probable millionaire has been left homeless after being kicked out of a hotel, but this does sound like a worrying experience for Christian Eriksen.

Of course there are people who genuinely find themselves homeless and that’s a much bigger issue, but a report from Sport365 suggested the Inter Milan star had been left without somewhere to stay after his hotel was closed down.

It sounds like he may still be living in a hotel after his January move from Tottenham, but it was forced to close due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

It does sound like he was left in a bit of trouble and the club had to step in to find him emergency accommodation, where he will now need to stay segregated for 14 days, with the club issuing him a specific diet and exercise regime to follow.

It’s still not clear when Serie A will recommence after Italy is one of the countries that’s been affected the most by the virus.