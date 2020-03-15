Chelsea have reportedly agreed a provisional fee for the transfer of highly-rated young goalkeeper Brad Young.

The 17-year-old, currently on the books at Hartlepool, has been on trial with Chelsea, who are now ready to close the deal after agreeing a provisional fee, according to the Sun.

The west London giants seem increasingly to be moving towards signing more young players to develop, unlike the early days of the Roman Abramovich era when they would largely sign established stars for their first-team.

Later, Chelsea signed plenty of young players without ever really getting them anywhere near their senior side, instead sending them out on numerous loan spells to raise their values before selling them on.

This backfired with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who went on to become world class performers for other Premier League clubs.

Now, however, the Sun also links Chelsea with 14-year-old Harvey Gilmour, the younger brother of Billy Gilmour, who is one of a number of youth players to shine in Frank Lampard’s side this season.

Young looks another fine signing for the future, and CFC fans will hope he can one day go on to emulate great ‘keepers of the past at Stamford Bridge after the struggles of Kepa Arrizabalaga as the club’s number one.