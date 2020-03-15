Cesc Fabregas on bet that led to buying Chelsea teammate a Range Rover

Former Premier League star Cesc Fabregas has lifted the lid on a bet that led to him buying then Chelsea teammate Willy Caballero a Range Rover in 2018.

Fabregas, who now plays for Ligue 1 side Monaco, took to social media to reveal the full story behind the moment.

The Spaniard admitted that for ‘many years’ after training that he’d stick around to take some penalties.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star added that the ‘made little bets’ with the goalkeeper to add ‘spice’ to these challenges.

The central midfielder revealed that he was so confident that he once told Willy Caballero that he’d ‘get him a Range Rover’ if his spot-kick was saved.

Caballero, who is well-renowned when it comes to penalties, saved Fabregas’ effort in front of the whole team.

With Fabregas’ gamble backfiring and a debt needing to be paid, the Premier League winner purchased a defunct Range Rover from a scrapyard for £950.

The ace then shared a video of the moment that he gifted Caballero with the not so functional motor.