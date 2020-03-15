Cesc Fabregas on bet that led to buying Chelsea teammate a Range Rover

Former Premier League star Cesc Fabregas has lifted the lid on a bet that led to him buying then Chelsea teammate Willy Caballero a Range Rover in 2018.
Fabregas, who now plays for Ligue 1 side Monaco, took to social media to reveal the full story behind the moment.
The Spaniard admitted that for ‘many years’ after training that he’d stick around to take some penalties.
The former Arsenal and Barcelona star added that the ‘made little bets’ with the goalkeeper to add ‘spice’ to these challenges.
The central midfielder revealed that he was so confident that he once told Willy Caballero that he’d ‘get him a Range Rover’ if his spot-kick was saved.
Caballero, who is well-renowned when it comes to penalties, saved Fabregas’ effort in front of the whole team.
With Fabregas’ gamble backfiring and a debt needing to be paid, the Premier League winner purchased a defunct Range Rover from a scrapyard for £950.
The ace then shared a video of the moment that he gifted Caballero with the not so functional motor.
So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go. Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went… I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth 😅. Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt. I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that. The next day they brought it to the training ground and well… I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost. @willycaba