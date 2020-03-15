Chelsea transfer news: Another Scottish wonderkid expected to follow Billy Gilmour to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea reportedly look set to bring another Scottish wonderkid to Stamford Bridge with a future transfer deal for Billy Gilmour’s younger brother.

The Blues have recently enjoyed the breakthrough of 18-year-old midfielder Gilmour, who looks one of the most exciting talents coming through at the club at the moment.

And according to the Sun, Chelsea are now also being tipped to sign 14-year-old Harvey Gilmour as he looks a similarly big prospect coming through at Kilmarnock.

Also a ball-playing midfielder, the younger Gilmour is currently being tipped as potentially being even better than his brother, according to the Sun’s report.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope a deal can be done for the teenage sensation at some point in the near future, but it’s not yet clear when this move will happen.

The Sun suggest, however, that Gilmour will link up with his brother in west London when the time is right.

For years Chelsea signed young players like this only to then loan them out, many of them never to be seen again, but a move to CFC now looks a genuinely good one for young players hoping to play at the highest level.