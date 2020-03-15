It’s incredible how a run of good form and a big name signing like Bruno Fernandes has turned things round at Old Trafford.

Previously they looked like a fallen giant where no top player wanted to go, and any elite player they had was being linked with a move away.

It’s probably a bit much to say it’s completely down to Fernandes, but you can see the impact he made and there’s suddenly a positive feeling around the club again.

It’s now at the point where they are being linked to some high profile signings, and it doesn’t even sound far fetched either.

The Mirror has reported that Real Madrid are keen to sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek this Summer, to the point they felt they had already wrapped up his transfer.

He’s a dynamic midfielder who can do everything, and would provide some much needed legs to that Real midfield with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric getting older.

They go on to suggest that United are now trying to launch a late bid to sign the Ajax man, and it’s causing quite a lot of concern for Real.

It’s also suggested that a lack of funds and the uncertainty around the future of Zinedine Zidane means Real could hesitate to finalise this signing, so United may have a chance to step in.

It would also be interesting to see how he would fit into the United team, it could even lead to Paul Pogba becoming expendable but a midfield trio of the Frenchman, van de Beek and Fernandes would be very formidable indeed.