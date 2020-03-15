Kenny Dalglish responds to Liverpool potentially missing out on title if Premier League season voided

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has called for all competitions this season to be properly finished in response to the suggestion that the 2019/20 campaign could be voided due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The former Reds star will no doubt be crossing everything that his old club aren’t robbed of their first title in 30 years in one of the most bizarre and unexpected ways possible.

Liverpool are currently a massive 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and need just two more wins from their nine remaining games to be confirmed as champions.

Were the season to be allowed to play out, LFC would almost certainly win the title, barring a spectacular collapse, so it does seem ridiculous to not allow the Merseyside giants to be confirmed as champions, either by finishing the season at a later date or by ending it based on the current league standings.

Dalglish has written about the subject in the Sunday Post, saying: “What must definitely not happen is for the 2019-20 campaign to be declared null and void. That would not be fair, and any person with football at heart would admit that would be totally out of order.

“In Scotland, would it be fair to say to the Premiership leaders, Celtic, that all of their efforts in the past nine months over 30 games count for nothing? The same would apply to Dundee United in the Championship.

“Would any person without an agenda really think it would be the most-sensible outcome to deny Liverpool their chance of winning the title after doing fantastically well in their 29 league games so far to build up a 25-point lead over Manchester City with nine games remaining?

“Of course not. Nobody can allow the hard work to count for nothing.

“So let’s do away with any of this talk, and try to use our time and energy wisely.”