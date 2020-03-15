Denzel Dumfries Arsenal transfer speculation has been sparked after a claim from trusted journalist Kike Marin.

The Spaniard claims the Gunners are eyeing PSV right-back Dumfries for the summer transfer window, in a move that could put Hector Bellerin’s future into doubt.

Despite long being a top performer for Arsenal, Bellerin has perhaps not progressed as many would have hoped, largely due to a patchy fitness record.

It may be that Bellerin’s repeated problems with injuries now mean Arsenal are going to chase the Dumfries transfer in a bid to bolster their options at right-back.

The 23-year-old looks a top talent after impressing in the Eredivisie, and it seems likely he’ll be snapped up by a bigger club before too long.

Arsenal seem to be at the front of the queue, so Gooners will be hoping they can get this deal done for a reasonable price.

AFC supporters won’t want to lose fan-favourite Bellerin, but it could at least be a smart move to provide him with a bit more competition or perhaps limit his role to that of a backup or squad player.