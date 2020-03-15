Everton set to beat Arsenal to signing after offering ace five-year contract

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton have offered Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes a five-year contract ahead of a potential summer move for the ace.
Schira adds that Gabriel’s representatives are in talks with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.
The Express that Arsenal were also interested in the centre-back, with the Gunners previously exploring a January move for the ace.
The Mirror now claim that the Toffees are now in ‘senior talks’ with Lille over a £30m deal for the ace.
#Everton are in talks to sign #Lille defender Gabriel #Magalhães. Contacts between his agent and Carlo #Ancelotti. #Toffees have offered to brazilian player a contract until 2025. #transfers #EFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 15, 2020
The 22-year-old has been very impressive for Lille this season, the Brazilian talent has made 34 appearances across all competitions for the French outfit this term.
Gabriel certainly seems like a defender with plenty of potential, it’s not surprising to see that the ace is on the verge of a move to the Premier League.