Everton set to beat Arsenal to signing after offering ace five-year contract

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton have offered Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes a five-year contract ahead of a potential summer move for the ace.

Schira adds that Gabriel’s representatives are in talks with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Express that Arsenal were also interested in the centre-back, with the Gunners previously exploring a January move for the ace.

The Mirror now claim that the Toffees are now in ‘senior talks’ with Lille over a £30m deal for the ace.

The 22-year-old has been very impressive for Lille this season, the Brazilian talent has made 34 appearances across all competitions for the French outfit this term.

Gabriel certainly seems like a defender with plenty of potential, it’s not surprising to see that the ace is on the verge of a move to the Premier League.

