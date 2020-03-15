Great news for Liverpool as precedent from 1999 suggests they will be awarded the league title if UEFA has to intervene

There’s so much concern in the world for a number of reasons right now, but it’s fair to say that plenty of Liverpool fans will be worried about what happens to the Premier League title this season.

It’s been so long since they’ve won it, and it always feels like no matter what they do, something ridiculous happens to prevent them winning the league.

From the Steven Gerrard slip to being pipped by a phenomenal Man City team last season, it felt like this season they were finally going to do it, and then the Coronavirus came along.

It’s still not clear what will happen with the league in terms of it restarting, being declared void or the table just staying as it is, but this report from The Daily Record may interest some Liverpool fans.

They are mainly talking about Celtic who find themselves in a similar position, but they talk about the most recent precedent when UEFA had to get involved due to the Yugoslavian League being suspended in 1999.

At that time there were still ten games left and Partizan Belgrade were only two points clear, plus the league was cleared to start again at a later date but the now Serbian side were awarded the title.

You have to hope the Premier League will do the right thing and award the title to Jurgen Klopp’s men if the league can’t restart, but this does suggest that Liverpool will end victorious even if it starts to get messy.