Shaka Hislop has suggested Arsenal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghanian international has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in La Liga over the past couple of years. This season, Partey has featured in 35 matches across all competitions for Atleti this season so far, scoring three goals while providing an assist.

The 26-year-old who has a release clause of has been linked to Arsenal with the Telegraph claiming that they are interested in signing him. Hislop has advised the Gunners to sign Partey who has a release clause of £45 million according to the Telegraph.

As quoted by Metro, the Trinidadian said: “Thomas Partey has been outstanding for the last two years at the very least. If you’re Arsenal and you can somehow prise Partey away from Atletico Madrid, absolutely you do it all day every day. He sits in front of the back four, I’m still not sure that there are many better box-to-box midfielders in the game. If you get this done, do it now, do it quick.”

Partey has been a key player for Diego Simeone’s side, netting 15 goals while providing 12 assists in 174 appearances across all competitions so far. The Ghanian international could be a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad if they manage to sign him. However, Atleti won’t be too eager to let go of Partey given his importance to the team.