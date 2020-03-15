Ighalo willing to halve £240,000-a-week wages to seal permanent Man United transfer

According to the Sun, Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo is prepared to halve his massive wages of £240,000-a-week to seal a permanent transfer to the Red Devils.

The Sun claim that Ighalo’s willingness to take this pay cut would see him miss out on £6m over the course of the remainder of his contract with Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo joined the Manchester outfit in arguably the most surprising move of the January transfer window. The formed Watford star joined the Red Devils on loan for the rest of the season late in the window.

The Mirror recently reported that Shanghai would demand a £15m fee from the Red Devils for Ighalo. The Sun add that the Red Devils have the option to make the striker’s move permanent.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona ready to claim La Liga title if suspension is confirmed (Photos) – Ex-Arsenal ace shares pictures of home after robbery Manchester United star launches fundraiser to help ‘war against’ Coronavirus

The Nigerian forward was signed to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options following Marcus Rashford’s injury and Ighalo has proved to be a brilliant signing so far.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals from three starts across all competitions this season. It’s clear to see how much playing for his boyhood club means to Ighalo.

Should United make this deal permanent?