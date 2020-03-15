Juventus reportedly want to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year extension.

The Portuguese international has been in fine form for the Bianconeri since joining them from Real Madrid, netting 53 goals while providing 14 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Juventus are willing to give Ronaldo a two-year extension which would see him stay in Turin till 2024.

He is 35 now but still in fine shape and has been terrific this season so far. Ronaldo has netted 25 goals while providing four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20 so far.

The Portugal captain is someone Juve will need if they are to win their third Champions League crown and it won’t be much of a surprise if the Bianconeri offer him a new contract. Provided Ronaldo does pen a new two-year deal, he would stay their until 39 and could well finish his extraordinary career in Turin.

It will be interesting to see whether Juventus offer him another contract.