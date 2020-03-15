Menu

Leeds fans react to news Liverpool could still be handed Premier League title

Many Leeds United fans are reacting to the news that Liverpool could be handed the Premier League title if the 2019/20 season cannot be completed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Championship leaders were on a fine run of form before English football was put to a halt until next month, though it now seems increasingly likely that it could be a great deal longer before the league returns.

It has also been speculated that the season may realistically have to be finished now, but there are debates about how to go about this.

Some have called for the season to be voided, meaning no trophies being handed out, and no relegation.

But with Liverpool needing just two wins from their final nine games to be confirmed as champions, it’s easy to understand why they still have a strong case to take the trophy.

It’s less clear cut with Leeds, but their fans think if LFC are crowned Premier League champions, they should also be promoted as they sit top of the Championship for what could end up being the final table this season…