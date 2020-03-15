Chelsea are reportedly interested in sealing the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey.

Suspensions and a couple of injuries has seen the Jamaican international make only 22 appearances across all competitions this season so far, netting seven goals while providing an assist.

According to Express, Chelsea are willing to sign Bailey on a transfer that could cost them £85million, a club record fee. This report also claims that Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing him as well.

Bailey has been an integral player for Bayer Leverkusen since joining them from Genk. In 105 appearances across all competitions so far, the 22-year-old has netted 24 goals while providing 13 assists.

It won’t be much of a surprise if Bailey leaves Leverkusen for another club in the summer and the Premier League would be a suitable destination for him. The Express note that there’s a good chance of Willian and Pedro leaving Chelsea in the summer given the fact their contracts expire in the summer and they are yet to sign new ones. Provided the duo leave, Bailey could be a fine replacement.

United are also mentioned by the Express and their need for new attacking players also seems clear, with Bailey an ideal upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata after below-par seasons.